Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Senator Reid Memorial - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will fly to the US states of Nevada and Colorado on Friday and will attend the memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the White House announced in a press release.

"On Friday, January 7, the President and the First Lady will travel to Boulder, Colorado to survey wildfire damage," the release said. "After, they will continue on to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend the memorial service honoring former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid and Biden were friends and colleagues for decades in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. Both men served as senators for 30 years.

Reid will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda next week and ceremonies to honor him will be held at the Capitol on January 12.