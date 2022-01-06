UrduPoint.com

Biden, First Lady To Visit Nevada To Attend US Senator Reid Memorial - White House

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Biden, First Lady to Visit Nevada to Attend US Senator Reid Memorial - White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will fly to the US states of Nevada and Colorado on Friday and will attend the memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the White House announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will fly to the US states of Nevada and Colorado on Friday and will attend the memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the White House announced in a press release.

"On Friday, January 7, the President and the First Lady will travel to Boulder, Colorado to survey wildfire damage," the release said. "After, they will continue on to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend the memorial service honoring former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Reid and Biden were friends and colleagues for decades in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. Both men served as senators for 30 years.

Reid will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda next week and ceremonies to honor him will be held at the Capitol on January 12.

Related Topics

Senate White House Las Vegas Boulder Chamber January Congress

Recent Stories

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

21 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

45 minutes ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

45 minutes ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

45 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

45 minutes ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.