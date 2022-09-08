US President Joe Biden told British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday that he and his wife Jill are thinking of Queen Elizabeth amid deep concerns over her health, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden told British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday that he and his wife Jill are thinking of Queen Elizabeth amid deep concerns over her health, the White House said.

Biden is receiving regular updates on the queen's situation and raised the issue in a conference call on Ukraine with allied leaders, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said during a press conference.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today, and her family," said Kirby.

"The president has been briefed this morning and will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom."Earlier, the British palace revealed that doctors had placed the 96-year-old monarch under medical supervision.

pmh/to