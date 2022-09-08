UrduPoint.com

Biden, First Lady's Thoughts 'solidly And Squarely' With Queen: W.House

September 08, 2022

Biden, first lady's thoughts 'solidly and squarely' with queen: W.House

US President Joe Biden told British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday that he and his wife Jill are thinking of Queen Elizabeth amid deep concerns over her health, the White House said

Biden is receiving regular updates on the queen's situation and raised the issue in a conference call on Ukraine with allied leaders, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said during a press conference.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today, and her family," said Kirby.

"The president has been briefed this morning and will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom."Earlier, the British palace revealed that doctors had placed the 96-year-old monarch under medical supervision.

