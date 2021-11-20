Biden Fit for Duty, Fully Executes Presidential Responsibilities - Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Joe Biden remains fit to fulfill his duties and obligations as President of the United States, Presidential Physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.

"The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor said on Friday.

O'Connor said Biden has been experiencing increasing frequency and severity of "throat clearing" events while delivering speeches, warranting detailed investigation. Biden's gait is also stiffer and he has experienced having less fluid than a year ago, which also warranted investigation, O'Connor added.