Biden Fit for Duty, Fully Executes Responsibilities of Presidency - Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Joe Biden remains fit to fulfill his duties and obligations as President of the United States, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.

"The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations... President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," O'Connor said on Friday.

O'Connor said Biden has been experiencing increasing frequency and severity of "throat clearing" events while delivering speeches, warranting detailed investigation. Biden's gait is also stiffer and he has experienced having less fluid than a year ago, which also warranted investigation, O'Connor added.

The source of the throat clearing is suspected to be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux, which may also contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion, O'Connor said. A gastroenterology exam directly confirmed esophageal reflux, he added.

Biden also had a single, 3 millimeter polyp removed from his ascending colon without difficulty, O'Connor said, noting that it was benign-appearing and a histologic evaluation is expected to be completed early next week.

Biden, the oldest person to assume the role of US President, will turn 79 years old on Saturday.