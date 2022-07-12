Biden 'Focused' on Working With Russia to Bring Griner, Whelan Back to US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden is focused on working with the Russian government to bring detained US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan back to the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"President Biden is laser focused on a government-to-government solution to this issue, as he indicated to Brittany Greiner in the letter that he wrote to her. We are working directly with the Russian government through appropriate channels to try to bring a speedy resolution not just to her case, but to Paul Whelan's case as well," Sullivan said during a press briefing.