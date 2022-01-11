UrduPoint.com

Biden Following Closely Talks With Russia, Receives Briefings Daily - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:14 PM

US President Joe Biden is following closely the ongoing talks with Russia in Europe and receives briefings from his national security team daily, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden is following closely the ongoing talks with Russia in Europe and receives briefings from his national security team daily, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Pretty closely.

He receives nearly daily, if not daily, updates from his national security team on how the conversations are going, what the talks look like and what the status of those conversations is," Psaki told reporters when asked about how closely Biden is following the security talks.

She declined to reveal whether the US and Russia are discussing the possibility of another phone call between their leaders.

"I think we are going to assess where we are after we get the next two rounds of talks," she said.

