UrduPoint.com

Biden Follows Trump Not Obama In Pushing For Assange Extradition - Human Rights Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Biden Follows Trump Not Obama in Pushing for Assange Extradition - Human Rights Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden has surprisingly followed his predecessor Donald Trump rather than his old boss Barack Obama in demanding that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be extradited from the UK to the United States, University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered for Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison on espionage charges. WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said the decision amounted to a "death sentence," for Assange.

"What has surprised me is that Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has nevertheless continued the Trump policy," Boyle said on Wednesday.

"Biden did not drop the extradition request. Instead, he has followed the Trump policy."

Boyle, who has helped prosecute cases before the International Criminal Court, said Obama did have some respect for the First Amendment and rule of law so avoided moving against Assange.

Boyle stressed the importance of protecting Assange, who was already in poor health, from being sent to the US for fear he might be tortured.

"We have to prevent Assange from being deported back to the United States because if that happens, he will likely die," Boyle said.

Boyle advised Assange's lawyers to immediately file an application with the European Court of Human Rights to halt the extradition citing the torture, inhuman and degrading treatment he has suffered.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Poor Lawyers Trump United Kingdom United States Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

4 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

4 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

5 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

5 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

5 hours ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.