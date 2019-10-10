UrduPoint.com
Biden For First Time Calls For Impeaching Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Front-running Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a rally on Wednesday for the first time called on US Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

"He should be impeached," Biden told his supporters at a political rally in the state of New Hampshire.

Democrats have intensified efforts to impeach Trump for asking Kiev to probe Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.

Biden said his Republican rival has violated his presidential oath and "committed impeachable acts." The former vice president called on to impeach Trump in order to protect US constitution and democracy.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which the request was made.

The inquiry was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, saying that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe the Bidens.

Democrats have argued that the alleged quid pro quo and Trump soliciting a foreign power to investigate a political rival violate US laws. However, Trump denied the allegations as another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy.

