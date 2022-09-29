UrduPoint.com

Biden Foreign Policy Earns Higher Marks In Europe Than US

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 08:53 PM

US President Joe Biden has struggled in domestic polls since last year but his foreign policy is earning higher marks in much of Europe as he leads efforts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden has struggled in domestic polls since last year but his foreign policy is earning higher marks in much of Europe as he leads efforts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A 14-nation survey released Thursday by the German Marshall Fund of the United States said approval of Biden's foreign policy was higher than in the US in all countries surveyed except Italy and Turkey.

The highest approval was in Poland, a NATO ally on the frontlines of efforts to assist Ukraine, where 74 percent said they approved fully or somewhat of Biden's foreign policy and only 13 percent disapproved.

Approval for Biden's foreign policy was also above 60 percent in Lithuania, Romania, Portugal, Sweden and Germany. In the United States, 47 percent voiced support.

The trans-Atlantic survey found that 64 percent considered the United States to be the most influential actor in the world, a slight increase from a year earlier.

