Biden Formally Terminates Designation of Afghanistan as Major Non-NATO Ally - Memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a determination to the State Department formally terminated Afghanistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America...

I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States," Biden said in a memorandum on Friday.

The United States designated Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally in July 2012, but the situation on the ground changed last August when the US-backed government in Kabul fell to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).