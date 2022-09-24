UrduPoint.com

Biden Formally Terminates Designation Of Afghanistan As Major Non-NATO Ally - Memo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a determination to the State Department formally terminated Afghanistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America...

I hereby terminate the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States," Biden said in a memorandum on Friday.

The United States designated Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally in July 2012, but the situation on the ground changed last August when the US-backed government in Kabul fell to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

