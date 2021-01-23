UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Freeze On Deportations Threatens To Undermine US Security - Senator Rubio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:47 AM

Biden Freeze on Deportations Threatens to Undermine US Security - Senator Rubio

US President Joe Biden's new freeze on deporting illegal immigrants will allow criminals to remain in the country and put US citizens at risk, Senator Marco Rubio said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's new freeze on deporting illegal immigrants will allow criminals to remain in the country and put US citizens at risk, Senator Marco Rubio said on Friday.

Biden signed an order this week that directs three security agencies to halt deportations for 100 days.

"It is deeply troubling that one of the first actions taken by the Biden Administration could undermine the safety and security of all Americans, including immigrants here lawfully," Rubio said in a letter to Acting Homeland Security Chief David Pekoske.

Rubio said the directive will prevent the removal of illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes such as rape, sexual assault, and other aggravated felonies.

Related Topics

David Criminals All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

5 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

1 hour ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

1 hour ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

3 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

3 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif Says Opportunity Window for US' Retur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.