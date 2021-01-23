Biden Freeze on Deportations Threatens to Undermine US Security - Senator Rubio

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden's new freeze on deporting illegal immigrants will allow criminals to remain in the country and put US citizens at risk, Senator Marco Rubio said on Friday.

Biden signed an order this week that directs three security agencies to halt deportations for 100 days.

"It is deeply troubling that one of the first actions taken by the Biden Administration could undermine the safety and security of all Americans, including immigrants here lawfully," Rubio said in a letter to Acting Homeland Security Chief David Pekoske.

Rubio said the directive will prevent the removal of illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes such as rape, sexual assault, and other aggravated felonies.