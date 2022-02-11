UrduPoint.com

Biden Freezes $7 Bln In Afghan Assets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

President Joe Biden froze $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government on Friday with the aim of splitting the funds between victims of the 9/11 attacks and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden froze $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government on Friday with the aim of splitting the funds between victims of the 9/11 attacks and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan.

Biden formally seized the assets in an executive order.

The money had been stuck in the New York Federal Reserve since the fall of the US-backed government in Kabul and takeover by the Taliban insurgency that fought US-led forces for 20 years.

A senior US official said Biden will seek authority to funnel $3.5 billion of that into a humanitarian aid trust fund for Afghans, with the rest becoming potentially available to victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul New York Money September Government Billion

Recent Stories

Virus retreats for second week

Virus retreats for second week

2 minutes ago
 Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in P ..

Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Phoenix, Arizona - Police Depar ..

2 minutes ago
 Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, F ..

Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, Frank'

2 minutes ago
 Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'K ..

Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - ..

Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>