Biden Fulfills Promises To The American People Despite His Age - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Biden Fulfills Promises to the American People Despite His Age - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden continues to fulfill his promises to the American people despite his age, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to age, that is the same thing we heard in 2020. We heard that all over and over in 2020.

If you look at what the President has done these past two years, he has been able to deliver and get things done, where Republicans are trying to pull us back, not move us forward," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Jean-Pierre preferred to avoid commenting on surveys indicating that even most Democrats are concerned about Biden's age. She also said that in 2022 Biden had one of the most successful midterm elections for a Democratic president in 60 years.

Earlier in the day, Biden, 80, officially announced his reelection bid for 2024.

