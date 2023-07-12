Open Menu

Biden, G7 Leaders To Make Major Announcement With Zelenskyy On Wednesday - US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Biden, G7 Leaders to Make Major Announcement With Zelenskyy on Wednesday - US Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders will make a major announcement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, White House National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat said.

"President Biden and G7 leaders will make a major announcement alongside president Zelenskyy this afternoon, outlining our long-term commitments to support the people of Ukraine. The United States, along with G7 leaders will announce our intent to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and deter a future attack. The launch of this process today will start a series of bilateral negotiations with Ukraine on the reaching of bilateral security commitments to help make this a reality," Sloat told reporters.

Biden will also deliver a speech in the city of Vilnius later on Wednesday, Sloat added.

