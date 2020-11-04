Biden Gaining Bigger Lead On Trump In Key State Of Michigan, Ahead By 0.6% - Fox
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has increased his lead on President Donald Trump in the key state of Michigan and is now ahead by 0.6 percent, according to Fox News
With 96 percent of the ballots counted, Biden has 49.5 percent of the vote against Trump's 48.9 percent.