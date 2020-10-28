Biden Gains on Trump in US State of Georgia, Democrats Lead in 2 Senate Races - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump among registered voters in the battleground state of Georgia with a 5-point lead, and Democrats led in two races for open US Senate seats, a Monmouth University poll said on Wednesday.

"Among all registered voters in Georgia, Biden is supported by 50% and Trump is supported by 45 percent," a press release explaining the poll said.

With voter participation factored in, Biden beats Trump 50-46 percent in a high turnout scenario and 50-48 percent with low turnout, the release said.

Biden hopes to flip Georgia, previously considered a reliably Republican state that was won by Trump in 2016 by a margin of more than 5 points.

The Monmouth University poll also showed Democrats leading in two races for the US Senate, one a regularly scheduled contest and the other a special election.

Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue lost a comfortable lead of at least 7 points in previous polls and now trails Democratic Jon Ossoff by a 49-46 percent margin.

The other Senate seat will be decided by a special election featuring 20 listed candidates, with the top two facing each other in a runoff election. Democrat Raphael Warnock pulled into a clear lead, with 41 percent support, while incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to a vacant seat earlier this year, had 21 percent and Republican Congressman Doug Collins 18 percent.

With two Senate seats at stake, Georgia is considered crucial in determining which party will control Congress' upper chamber.