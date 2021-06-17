UrduPoint.com
Biden Gave Putin Crystal Sculpture Of Bison, Aviators - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:23 AM

Biden Gave Putin Crystal Sculpture of Bison, Aviators - White House

US President Joe Biden gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a crystal sculpture of a bison and some aviators after their meeting in Geneva, the White House said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a crystal sculpture of a bison and some aviators after their meeting in Geneva, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Biden gave Putin a crystal sculpture of a bison and some aviators, the White House says," US journalist Katie Rogers reported via Twitter.

