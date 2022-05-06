UrduPoint.com

Biden, German Chancellor Discuss Efforts To Provide Support To Ukraine - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden, German Chancellor Discuss Efforts to Provide Support to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed over the telephone the ongoing efforts to provide Ukraine assistance amid Russia's special military operation in the country, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany," the White House said in a press release on Thursday. "The leaders reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the government of Ukraine and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the violence."

Biden expressed his approval of Germany's provision of security assistance and the recent pledge of additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and highlighted the close partnership between the two countries during the Ukraine conflict.

Germany and a number of European Union member states asked to amend the sixth package of sanctions against Russia prepared by the European Commission, according to media reports.

Berlin is asking for implementing tightened measures against Russia's Sberbank and limiting cooperation with Russia in the nuclear field.

However, there is no information on which measures were proposed by Berlin, although the European Commission does not plan to ban deals with Sberbank and freeze its assets.

In addition, disputes reportedly continue on the topic of the embargo on Russian oil. Hungary and Slovakia, which were granted an exemption and can buy Russian oil for 20 months, consider these exceptions as being insufficient, while the Czech Republic and Bulgaria want the same exceptions. Cyprus, Malta, and Greece have also expressed concerns about the oil embargo, as they believe their shipping companies will suffer from this measure, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear White House German European Union Oil Germany Berlin Buy Same Bulgaria Czech Republic Slovakia Cyprus Malta Hungary Greece Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.