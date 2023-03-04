UrduPoint.com

Biden, German Chancellor Discuss Providing Aid To Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Biden, German Chancellor Discuss Providing Aid to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Washington and discussed providing assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to the White House today to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Germany...

the leaders discussed ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the release said on Friday.

Both officials also vowed to impose costs on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine "for as long as necessary," the release said.

Biden and Scholz also exchanged views on other pressing global issues as well, the release added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House German Germany United States

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

3 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

5 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

5 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.