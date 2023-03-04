Biden, German Chancellor Discuss Providing Aid to Ukraine - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Washington and discussed providing assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to the White House today to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Germany...

the leaders discussed ongoing efforts to provide security, humanitarian, economic, and political assistance to Ukraine and the importance of maintaining global solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the release said on Friday.

Both officials also vowed to impose costs on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine "for as long as necessary," the release said.

Biden and Scholz also exchanged views on other pressing global issues as well, the release added.