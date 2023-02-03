Biden Gets $250,000 Loan Against Delaware Home Amid Hunter, Documents Probes - Reports

US President Joe Biden has secured a $250,000 line of credit against his house in Rehoboth, Delaware, as his son Hunter faces a a long-running federal tax investigation and amid his own classified documents scandal, Fox News reported on Friday, citing Sussex County records

The records show that the contract with M&T bank was signed on December 5.

Biden and his wife bought the house in 2017 for $2.74 million.

It is unclear why Biden sought the line of credit. The White House did not respond to Fox's request for comment.