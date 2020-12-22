Biden Gets Coronavirus Vaccine on Live TV

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television to assure Americans that inoculations were safe.

"I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine. There is nothing to worry about. I am looking forward for the second shot," Biden told reporters on Monday after receiving the vaccine.

Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill, who received a shot earlier on Monday.

Biden gave credit to the incumbent administration for fast-tracking vaccines development and distribution in the Operation Warp Speed. He also urged Amercans to keep wearing face masks and practice social distancing during the upcoming holidays.

"If you don't have to travel, don't travel," Biden said.

Transition spokesperson Jen Psaki said late last week that the Bidens were to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses and boasts 95 percent efficacy. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive the coronavirus vaccine next week.

Pfizer is currently one maker of two vaccines authorized for mass inoculations in the United States, the second one produced by Moderna.

Many US leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, were given the vaccine last Friday and chose to publicize it to promote the vaccination campaign.