Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden received on Monday his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and assured Americans that inoculations were safe.

"I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine.

There is nothing to worry about. I am looking forward for the second shot," Biden told reporters after a nurse administered an injection.

The president-elect was accompanied by his wife Jill, who received a shot earlier on Monday.