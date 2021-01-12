UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Gets Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose On Live TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Gets Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose on Live TV

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television and promised accelerated inoculation campaign once he assumes office.

Biden was administered the second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, three weeks after taking the first injection.

"My number one priority is getting vaccines to people's arms just like we did today as rapidly as we can. We are working on that program now," he said.

Biden said he will make an announcement on the measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

"From three to four thousand people a day dying is just beyond the pale. It's just wrong. And we can do a lot to change it," Biden said.

Two coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for inoculations in the United States, produce by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Several US public officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, chose get vaccinated publicly in order to promote the vaccination campaign.

Related Topics

Senate Nancy Wilmington United States TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

15 minutes ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

1 hour ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

1 hour ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

21 minutes ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.