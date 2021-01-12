Biden Gets Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose on Live TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television and promised accelerated inoculation campaign once he assumes office.

Biden was administered the second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, three weeks after taking the first injection.

"My number one priority is getting vaccines to people's arms just like we did today as rapidly as we can. We are working on that program now," he said.

Biden said he will make an announcement on the measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

"From three to four thousand people a day dying is just beyond the pale. It's just wrong. And we can do a lot to change it," Biden said.

Two coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for inoculations in the United States, produce by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Several US public officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, chose get vaccinated publicly in order to promote the vaccination campaign.