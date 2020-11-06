Biden Getting Ahead Of Trump In State Of Georgia
Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:31 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has got ahead of incumbent Donald Trump in the key state of Georgia, AP figures showed Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has got ahead of incumbent Donald Trump in the key state of Georgia, AP figures showed Friday.
Biden is currently ahead by 917 votes, with 99 percent of the votes in.