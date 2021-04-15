Biden, Ghani Discuss Commitment to Strong Partnership After US Pullout - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani discussed over the phone their commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the withdrawal of American troops from the South Asian country, the White House said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

Earlier, Biden said the United States will begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete the pullout before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Ashraf Ghani," the readout said. "They discussed their continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership following the departure of US troops from Afghanistan and affirmed shared respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by American forces, alongside NATO allies and operational partners, as well as by the Afghan people and Afghan service members over the past two decades.

"

During the phone call, Biden emphasized that the United States will continue to support Afghanistan through continued development, humanitarian and security assistance.

The two also reaffirmed that every effort should be made toward the achievement of a political settlement in Afghanistan.