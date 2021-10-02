Biden Goes to Congress to Attempt to Break Deadlock Over Infrastructure Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will head to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to meet with congressional Democrats about their legislative agenda including a deadlock on the infrastructure bill, the White House said on Friday in a schedule update.

"In the afternoon, the President will meet with the House Democratic Caucus about his legislative agenda. This meeting at the United States Capitol will be closed press and the in-town travel pool will accompany," the White House said.

The US Congress has been juggling several major legislative items in recent days, including the issue of the debt ceiling, funding the government to avoid a shutdown, and the passage of the infrastructure bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Democrats hope to pass the infrastructure bill by the end of the week, which provides over $1 trillion in spending for infrastructure such as bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids, and expanding internet access nationwide.

The infrastructure bill also provides surface road funding for certain Transportation Department programs and agencies like the Federal Highway Administration, whose funding ran out as of Friday.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats came together on Thursday to pass a piece of legislation that temporarily funds the government through December 3 of this year.

Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of "enormous proportions."