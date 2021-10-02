UrduPoint.com

Biden Goes To Congress To Attempt To Break Deadlock Over Infrastructure Bill - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Goes to Congress to Attempt to Break Deadlock Over Infrastructure Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden will head to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to meet with congressional Democrats about their legislative agenda including a deadlock on the infrastructure bill, the White House said on Friday in a schedule update.

"In the afternoon, the President will meet with the House Democratic Caucus about his legislative agenda. This meeting at the United States Capitol will be closed press and the in-town travel pool will accompany," the White House said.

The US Congress has been juggling several major legislative items in recent days, including the issue of the debt ceiling, funding the government to avoid a shutdown, and the passage of the infrastructure bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Democrats hope to pass the infrastructure bill by the end of the week, which provides over $1 trillion in spending for infrastructure such as bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids, and expanding internet access nationwide.

The infrastructure bill also provides surface road funding for certain Transportation Department programs and agencies like the Federal Highway Administration, whose funding ran out as of Friday.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats came together on Thursday to pass a piece of legislation that temporarily funds the government through December 3 of this year.

Senate Republicans have twice blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling and prevent a default, however, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could cause a crisis of "enormous proportions."

Related Topics

Internet Water White House Road Vehicle Nancy United States December Democrats Congress Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

18 minutes ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

20 minutes ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

21 minutes ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

21 minutes ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

26 minutes ago
 5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.