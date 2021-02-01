UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Got 64 Times More Campaign Donations From Twitter Employees Than Trump - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden Got 64 Times More Campaign Donations From Twitter Employees Than Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden received almost 64 times more donations from Twitter employees and their family members during the last presidential campaign than his opponent, Donald Trump, Fox news reported Sunday, citing records.

According to the broadcaster, Biden received $193,443, while Trump - only $3,023.

At the same time, Twitter employees are not even close to Biden's biggest donors, which are, per the Center for Responsive politics watchdog, the Bloomberg media company, the Democratic super PAC Future Forward USA and the Asana workplace management app.

The tv channel also mentioned, citing a list released by the Biden Inaugural Committee, that leading tech companies such as Google, Amazon and microsoft were among the inaugural committee donors, although the size of their contributions was not revealed.

This, however, is not something unusual as a lot of companies make donations to inaugural committees, including Trump's, which in 2017 received donations from both Microsoft and Google.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building by his die-hard supporters for what the company saw as incitement of violence.

Related Topics

USA Google Twitter Company Trump Same Sunday 2017 Family Media TV From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

27 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

42 minutes ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

2 hours ago

UAE confirms leadership in humanitarian work: Hamd ..

3 hours ago

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

3 hours ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.