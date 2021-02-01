Biden Got 64 Times More Campaign Donations From Twitter Employees Than Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden received almost 64 times more donations from Twitter employees and their family members during the last presidential campaign than his opponent, Donald Trump, Fox news reported Sunday, citing records.

According to the broadcaster, Biden received $193,443, while Trump - only $3,023.

At the same time, Twitter employees are not even close to Biden's biggest donors, which are, per the Center for Responsive politics watchdog, the Bloomberg media company, the Democratic super PAC Future Forward USA and the Asana workplace management app.

The tv channel also mentioned, citing a list released by the Biden Inaugural Committee, that leading tech companies such as Google, Amazon and microsoft were among the inaugural committee donors, although the size of their contributions was not revealed.

This, however, is not something unusual as a lot of companies make donations to inaugural committees, including Trump's, which in 2017 received donations from both Microsoft and Google.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building by his die-hard supporters for what the company saw as incitement of violence.