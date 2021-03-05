UrduPoint.com
Biden 'Greatly Concerned' About Journalist Detainments In Myanmar - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden and senior administration officials are very concerned about the targeting and detainments of media representatives in Myanmar and the administration has raised the issue at every opportunity, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The detainment of journalists, the targeting of journalists is certainly something that is of great concern to the President, to the Secretary of State and to every member of our administration," Psaki said. "Certainly, this issue has been raised - the issue broadly - is raised in virtually every diplomatic conversation that members of our team have."

Psaki also said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling and the administration is working closely with United States' partners in the region in addition to implementing restrictive measures against the country's military.

"We've takes sanctions steps as you know to send a clear message that it's unacceptable," she said.

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets in multiple cities across Myanmar to protest the military coup that took place early last month. Tensions appear to be rising as protesters and law enforcement clashed during the protests resulting in an unspecified number of dead.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior officials having accused them for election fraud.

