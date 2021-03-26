UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Coordinating On Russia, Western Balkans - White House

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Coordinating on Russia, Western Balkans - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a recent telephone call discussed defense cooperation and coordinating on matters of mutual interest concerning Russia, China, and the Western Balkans, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis...The President conveyed his hope for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. They also agreed to coordinate on issues of shared interest, including energy security, China, Russia, and the Western Balkans," the release said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China White House

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 38th Arab I ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

6 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

7 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.