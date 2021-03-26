Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Coordinating on Russia, Western Balkans - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a recent telephone call discussed defense cooperation and coordinating on matters of mutual interest concerning Russia, China, and the Western Balkans, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis...The President conveyed his hope for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. They also agreed to coordinate on issues of shared interest, including energy security, China, Russia, and the Western Balkans," the release said on Thursday.