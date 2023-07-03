Open Menu

Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss NATO, Economic Cooperation - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss NATO, Economic Cooperation - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the interaction of countries within NATO, economic cooperation and maintaining security in the Aegean Sea, the White House said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Greek prime minister said that Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his re-election and thanked him for supporting Ukraine.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece .

.. The leaders underscored the close relations between our countries, including our strong defense partnership as NATO Allies, efforts to deepen our economic ties, and enduring people-to-people bonds. They pledged to continue the close cooperation between our governments on the full range of shared priorities, including maintaining stability in the Aegean," the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Greek media reported that Mitsotakis was planning to pay an official visit to the United States to meet with Biden in September.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine White House Visit United States Greece September Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

55 minutes ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

7 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

7 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

8 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

8 hours ago
RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

10 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

10 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

10 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From World