Biden, Greek Prime Minister Discuss NATO, Economic Cooperation - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the interaction of countries within NATO, economic cooperation and maintaining security in the Aegean Sea, the White House said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Greek prime minister said that Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his re-election and thanked him for supporting Ukraine.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece .

.. The leaders underscored the close relations between our countries, including our strong defense partnership as NATO Allies, efforts to deepen our economic ties, and enduring people-to-people bonds. They pledged to continue the close cooperation between our governments on the full range of shared priorities, including maintaining stability in the Aegean," the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Greek media reported that Mitsotakis was planning to pay an official visit to the United States to meet with Biden in September.