Biden Had Cancerous Skin Lesion Removed Last Month - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest last month, his physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

"On 16 February, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the President had a skin lesion removed from his chest as part of his comprehensive health assessment. This tissue was sent for traditional biopsy," O'Connor said in a letter.

The biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.

"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed.

The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required," the letter added.

O'Connor explained that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not spread or metastasize but may increase in size resulting in a more significant issue and increased challenges for surgical removal.

O'Connor concluded that the site of the biopsy "has healed nicely" and Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare.