Biden Had Not Expected to Live Until 2020 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden had said in the past that he would not live until 2020, according to video archives published by The New York Post.

Speaking to law students at the Detroit College of Law in 1991, Biden, who was at the time a US Senator from Delaware, said that if Justice David "Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he'll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020.

I'll be dead and gone in all probability."

Biden was 49 when he made the speech at the Detroit College of Law. Souter retired in 2009.

In November, Biden will turn 81. If the current US president is re-elected in 2024, he will be 86 by the end of his second term.