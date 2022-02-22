WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) On Monday, a new phone conversation between US and Ukrainian presidents, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lasted just over half an hour, a senior White House official told reporters.

"President Biden spoke with President Zelensky following President Putin's speech.

The call lasted roughly 35 minutes, and we're expecting a longer, forthcoming readout," he said.

The conversation between the two leaders on Monday took place after Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.