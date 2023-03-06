UrduPoint.com

Biden Hails 'breakthrough' S. Korea Announcement On Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Biden hails 'breakthrough' S. Korea announcement on Japan

The United States applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as President Joe Biden on Monday hailed the agreement as a "historic breakthrough" between two American allies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as President Joe Biden on Monday hailed the agreement as a "historic breakthrough" between two American allies.

Seoul has looked to forge closer ties with Tokyo as a way to counter nuclear-armed North Korea, and the United States has described its trilateral relations with South Korea and Japan as central to Indo-Pacific regional stability.

"Two of our closest allies, Japan and the Republic of Korea, have reached a historic breakthrough," Biden said on Twitter.

"The United States stands with the people of both nations as we all move towards a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future." Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington applauded Seoul and Tokyo "for their courage and vision, and call on the international community to join our commendation of this momentous achievement.

" South Korea-Japan ties have long been strained over Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labor by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.

Seoul's plan is to take money from major South Korean companies that benefited from a 1965 reparations deal with Tokyo and use it to compensate victims, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said.

Victims have criticized the proposal because it falls far short of their demand for a full apology from Tokyo and direct compensation from the Japanese companies involved.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Money Women All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

2 seconds ago
 Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

11 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

21 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

35 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

35 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.