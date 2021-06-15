UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Hails EU Deal On Boeing-Airbus As 'challenge' To China

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

Biden hails EU deal on Boeing-Airbus as 'challenge' to China

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal between the US and the EU to prolong a truce in their dispute over aid to Boeing and Airbus would help face down Chinese competition

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal between the US and the EU to prolong a truce in their dispute over aid to Boeing and Airbus would help face down Chinese competition.

"We also agreed to work together to challenge and counter China's non-market practices in this sector that give China's companies an unfair advantage," Biden said, in a White House statement issued after a summit in Brussels.

Related Topics

China White House Brussels

Recent Stories

Domestic workers among hardest hit by coronavirus ..

37 seconds ago

23 kanal public properties retrieved from illegal ..

39 seconds ago

NASA Launches Minotaur Rocket Carrying 3 National ..

41 seconds ago

Commissioner Hazara for taking immediate measure f ..

4 minutes ago

Funds approved for setting up chip design centers ..

4 minutes ago

Federal capital reports lowest daily Corona cases ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.