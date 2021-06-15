Biden hails EU deal on Boeing-Airbus as 'challenge' to China

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal between the US and the EU to prolong a truce in their dispute over aid to Boeing and Airbus would help face down Chinese competition

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal between the US and the EU to prolong a truce in their dispute over aid to Boeing and Airbus would help face down Chinese competition.

"We also agreed to work together to challenge and counter China's non-market practices in this sector that give China's companies an unfair advantage," Biden said, in a White House statement issued after a summit in Brussels.