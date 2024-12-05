Biden Hails 'game Changer' Africa Investment On Angola Visit
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Lobito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded a landmark railway infrastructure project aimed at countering China's investments in Africa as a "game changer" while on a historic first visit to Angola by a US president.
On the second day of his trip to the former Portuguese colony, Biden said the "Lobito Corridor", a major railway route that should eventually crisscross the continent from east to west, would transform the lives of Africans for the better.
"All these projects and investments are designed to have high impact and meet the highest standards for workers, for the environment and for the communities," the outgoing president said.
"Because the United States understands how we invest in Africa is just as important as how much we invest in Africa.
"
With the United States seeking to regain influence in the face of China's advanced overtures, Biden had promised to visit sub-Saharan Africa during his time in office.
But the trip takes place as the Democrat readies to hand over the White House to his Republican rival Donald Trump, raising questions about the impact of the visit.
The 82-year-old appeared visibly tired while meeting leaders from Angola, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tanzania.
All those countries are involved in the project, which aims to help the transport of critical minerals from the inland countries to the Atlantic via Angola's Lobito port.
