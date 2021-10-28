Biden hails 'historic' framework for US economy

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday what he called a "historic" framework for a vast social spending plan that is at the core of his domestic agenda

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden announced Thursday what he called a "historic" framework for a vast social spending plan that is at the core of his domestic agenda.

"I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said in an address to the nation after traveling to Capitol Hill to discuss the plan with leaders of his party, which has been divided on the cost and details of the initiative.