Biden Hails Jobs Plan, Says America 'On the Move Again' in First Address to Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will tell a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night that the United States is on the move again, and will tout his administration's jobs plan to revive the American economy in the wake of the worst days of the pandemic, according to excerpts of the US president's speech released by the White House.

"Now - after just 100 days - I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength," Biden's speech read on Wednesday.

Biden will tell Congress his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan to renovate US infrastructure will add millions of job and trillions of Dollars in economic growth in the United States.

Biden will characterize his plan as a "blue-collar blueprint to build America" through good-paying infrastructure jobs that will mostly not require college education.

Biden will commend his administration's efforts to "restore" the US public's faith in democracy in his first 100 days.

The US president will also touch on his efforts to get Americans vaccinated.