Biden hails March jobs numbers as a source of' hope'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Friday hailed new jobs figures showing a massive rebound in March as a sign of hope "at long last" for the recovery of an economy devastated by the pandemic.

"And at long last there is hope. So for so many families, credit for this progress belongs not to me but to the American people -- hard-working women and men who have struggled through this," he said in a televised address.