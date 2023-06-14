UrduPoint.com

Biden Hails New White House Chief Economist Bernstein After Senate Confirmation Drama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Biden Hails New White House Chief Economist Bernstein After Senate Confirmation Drama

President Joe Biden hailed the appointment of his new economic aide Jared Bernstein on Wednesday, whom he said will be advising the administration on maintaining its fight against inflation without forsaking employment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) President Joe Biden hailed the appointment of his new economic aide Jared Bernstein on Wednesday, whom he said will be advising the administration on maintaining its fight against inflation without forsaking employment.

The Senate narrowly confirmed Bernstein to chair the Council of Economic Advisers in a 50-49 vote on Tuesday. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin crossed the aisle to join the Republicans in opposing Biden's nominee, citing his objections to Bernstein's record on energy security. Democrats feared they might have to call on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie, but were saved by the absence of Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.

"Our economy continues to show progress tackling inflation while unemployment remains at historic lows," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

"While there is more work to do, jobs are up, wages are up, and inflation is down, and Jared uniquely understands that a job is about far more than a paycheck, it's about the dignity of work."

Bernstein was previously chief economist and economic adviser to Biden in the Obama administration.

US consumer prices grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at their slowest pace in more than two years, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

The labor market, meanwhile, remains the juggernaut of the US economy, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month over the past three years after initially losing 20 million jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic.

