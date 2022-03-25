UrduPoint.com

Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal As 'Major Breakthrough' In Transatlantic Data Flows

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Breakthrough' in Transatlantic Data Flows

US President Joe Biden on Friday praised the newly reached agreement between the United States and the European Union on revamping the so-called "Privacy Shield" framework in transferring data as a major breakthrough in their relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Friday praised the newly reached agreement between the United States and the European Union on revamping the so-called "Privacy Shield" framework in transferring data as a major breakthrough in their relations.

"And I'm proud to announce that we've also reached another major breakthrough in transatlantic data flows," Biden said, "And today, we've agreed to unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens. This new agreement will enhance the Privacy Shield Framework; promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States; and help companies, both small and large, compete in the digital economy."

The EU-US Privacy Shield framework is a mechanism that allows companies on both sides of the Atlantic to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States.

However, the European Court of Justice had declared on July 16, 2020, the EU-US Privacy Shield framework invalid.

By reaching a new agreement, Biden said the United States and the European Union are finding new approaches to bound their economies closer together.

The US president emphasized that the framework underscores the two sides' shared commitment to privacy, data protection and to the rule of law.

"It's going to allow the European Commission to once again authorize transatlantic data flows that help facilitate $7.1 trillion in economic relationships with the EU," Biden said.

Related Topics

Europe European Union United States July 2020 From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

3 minutes ago
 AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehic ..

AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

3 minutes ago
 SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

4 minutes ago
 Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Fede ..

Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Delivers Note Verbale

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>