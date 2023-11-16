Biden hails Xi summit, military links to restart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Woodside, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) US President Joe Biden hailed "real progress" with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in California on Wednesday as they agreed to restore military-to-military communications in a bid to ease soaring tensions.

The leaders of the world's biggest economies shook hands and smiled as they met at a historic estate near San Francisco for their first talks in a year, and wrapped up the four-hour summit with a walk in the garden.

But Xi and Biden remained far apart on the key flashpoint of Taiwan, with the Chinese president telling his US counterpart to stop arming the island and saying that reunification was "unstoppable".

The two sides announced a host of agreements after the talks at the Filoli Estate -- where the soap opera "Dynasty" was filmed in the 1980s -- starting with the resumption of their high-level military hotline.

China severed military-to-military communications after then House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022. Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-ruling democracy and has not ruled out seizing it by force.

China also agreed to tackle the production of ingredients for the drug fentanyl, responsible for a deadly epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States, officials on both sides said after the talks.

They also agreed to hold talks on artificial intelligence, Chinese state media said.

The two leaders had not met in person since they held talks in Bali in November 2022, and relations nosedived after the United States shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February this year.

Since then, Beijing and Washington have been engaged in intense diplomacy to get the two leaders face to face.

Biden said talks had gone "well" and raised two thumbs up while he and Xi both waved at reporters as they strolled side-by-side in the grounds of the scenic country estate.

Biden was due to give a press conference later Wednesday.

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," the US leader told Xi across a long wooden table as their delegations sat down for talks.

Xi responded by saying "Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed."

"For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option," he said.

After the initial session of talks and a working lunch of herbed ricotta ravioli and tarragon chicken with gold rice pilaf, Biden posted a brief update on X, formerly Twitter.

"I value the conversation I had today with President Xi because I think it's paramount that we understand each other clearly, leader to leader," Biden said.

"There are critical global challenges that demand our joint leadership. And today, we made real progress."