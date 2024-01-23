Open Menu

Biden, Harris Blast 'extremist' Republicans In Abortion Vote Battle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Biden, Harris blast 'extremist' Republicans in abortion vote battle

Big Bend, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris put abortion rights at the center of their reelection campaign Monday, attacking Republicans over an issue that Democrats see as a powerful vote winner against Donald Trump.

"How dare he?" Harris said of former president Trump -- who has boasted of his role in overturning the constitutional, Federal right to abortion -- as she traveled to Wisconsin at the start of a nationwide tour on the issue.

Biden meanwhile railed at "extremist" and "cruel" Republicans in a speech at the White House marking the 51st anniversary of Roe v Wade, the landmark judgment legalizing abortion that the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court then stunningly overturned in in 2022.

Harris and Biden warned that Republicans will impose a nationwide abortion ban if the party wins the November presidential election.

Already, 21 states have brought in full or partial bans since the Supreme Court -- where three Trump-appointed justices tilted the balance sharply to the right -- issued its ruling.

"These extremists are trying to take us backwards. We are not having it," Harris, 51, said to a cheering crowd in Big Bend in Wisconsin, which is expected to be one of the most closely fought states in this year's election.

Democrats increasingly see the issue as a vote winner after Trump repeatedly said he was "proud" and took credit for the end to a federally protected right to abortion.

"Proud? Proud that women across our nation are suffering? Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom?" she said. "How dare he?"

Women attending the rally said the messages from Harris and Biden were "important."

"I don't know that there's any laws that regulate what a man can do with his body, so why is a man trying to tell a woman what she should be able to do with her body?" Corinda Rainey-Moore, a community outreach organizer, told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote White House Trump Man Bend November Democrats Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

11 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

12 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

12 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

12 hours ago
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

12 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

12 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

12 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

12 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World