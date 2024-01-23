Biden, Harris blast 'extremist' Republicans in abortion vote battle

(@FahadShabbir)

Big Bend, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris put abortion rights at the center of their reelection campaign Monday, attacking Republicans over an issue that Democrats see as a powerful vote winner against Donald Trump.

"How dare he?" Harris said of former president Trump -- who has boasted of his role in overturning the constitutional, Federal right to abortion -- as she traveled to Wisconsin at the start of a nationwide tour on the issue.

Biden meanwhile railed at "extremist" and "cruel" Republicans in a speech at the White House marking the 51st anniversary of Roe v Wade, the landmark judgment legalizing abortion that the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court then stunningly overturned in in 2022.

Harris and Biden warned that Republicans will impose a nationwide abortion ban if the party wins the November presidential election.

Already, 21 states have brought in full or partial bans since the Supreme Court -- where three Trump-appointed justices tilted the balance sharply to the right -- issued its ruling.

"These extremists are trying to take us backwards. We are not having it," Harris, 51, said to a cheering crowd in Big Bend in Wisconsin, which is expected to be one of the most closely fought states in this year's election.

Democrats increasingly see the issue as a vote winner after Trump repeatedly said he was "proud" and took credit for the end to a federally protected right to abortion.

"Proud? Proud that women across our nation are suffering? Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom?" she said. "How dare he?"

Women attending the rally said the messages from Harris and Biden were "important."

"I don't know that there's any laws that regulate what a man can do with his body, so why is a man trying to tell a woman what she should be able to do with her body?" Corinda Rainey-Moore, a community outreach organizer, told AFP.