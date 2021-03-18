Biden, Harris to Visit Atlanta Friday Following Spa Shooting - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Atlanta on Friday following a mass shooting at a spa there, the White House announced in a release.

"Tomorrow, the President and the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia," the release said on Thursday.

"Given the tragedy in Georgia on Tuesday night, President Biden and Vice President Harris will postpone the evening political event in Georgia for a future date."