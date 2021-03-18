UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Harris To Visit Atlanta Friday Following Spa Shooting - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Biden, Harris to Visit Atlanta Friday Following Spa Shooting - White House

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Atlanta on Friday following a mass shooting at a spa there, the White House announced in a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Atlanta on Friday following a mass shooting at a spa there, the White House announced in a release.

"Tomorrow, the President and the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia," the release said on Thursday.

"Given the tragedy in Georgia on Tuesday night, President Biden and Vice President Harris will postpone the evening political event in Georgia for a future date."

Related Topics

White House Atlanta Georgia Event

Recent Stories

Lebanon PM-designate says new cabinet needed to st ..

1 minute ago

DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands' Mark Rutte Lives Up to 'Teflon Mark' ..

1 minute ago

Germany welcomes 'clear language' from US on Russi ..

1 minute ago

Jamaat-e-Islami for observing Youme-e-Istighfar on ..

15 minutes ago

US House to Vote on Legislation Giving Legal Statu ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.