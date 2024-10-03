Biden, Harris Tour Areas Slammed By Major Storm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Asheville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday witnessed first-hand the catastrophic destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene, as several thousand responders joined all-out efforts to rescue residents and care for millions impacted by the storm.
Biden flew into the Carolinas and his deputy headed to Georgia after Harris's election rival Donald Trump sought to turn their handling of the disaster into campaign fodder.
Biden arrived in South Carolina and greeted officials who briefed him on the sprawling rescue and recovery effort -- an operation featuring more than 10,000 Federal officials, emergency responders and National Guard across the US southeast after the enormous storm left at least 159 people dead in six states.
He then flew by helicopter over the flood-hit city of Asheville, North Carolina, where staggering destruction was visible below including collapsed bridges, lakes filled with debris, buildings demolished and roads washed away.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, traveling with the president, described Helene as a storm of "historic strength" that brought calamitous flooding to cities and remote mountain communities.
"We have towns that have disappeared, literally," he said. "This is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-year recovery."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From World
-
Messi scores two as Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield22 minutes ago
-
Singapore ex-minister sentenced to 12 months in prison in rare graft trial22 minutes ago
-
Messi scores two as Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield22 minutes ago
-
US voters seek help with crushing childcare costs32 minutes ago
-
Climate change, economics muddy West's drive to curb Chinese EVs32 minutes ago
-
Walz, Vance resume hostilities after courteous debate32 minutes ago
-
Argentina's Milei vetoes university budget after huge protests32 minutes ago
-
Singapore ex-minister sentenced to 12 months in prison in rare graft trial1 hour ago
-
Will AI one day win a Nobel Prize?1 hour ago
-
Tolstoy's descendants in family saga over Russian peace prize2 hours ago
-
Barkaat's exhibition in Paris showcases convergence of disability and artistry2 hours ago
-
Six migrants killed by Mexican soldiers: ministry2 hours ago