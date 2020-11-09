UrduPoint.com
'Biden-Harris Transition' Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board To Guide Fight Against Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

'Biden-Harris Transition' Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board to Guide Fight Against Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Biden campaign's facility overseeing the transition of power in the United States to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced in a press release on Monday a new advisory board that will guide the new government's response to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Biden called the fight against the coronavirus pandemic a priority of his administration and promised to put together a team of experts to advise the new US government.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Transition announced the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition's COVID-19 staff," the press release read.

The team is composed of a "diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists" who have previous experience in tackling public health crises as part of a government, according to the press release.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden was quoted as saying in the press release.

The board will work by engaging with state and local officials to determine what steps should be taken to address the continuous spread of the virus, the need for urgent relief to working families and the racial disparities pertaining to the matter, as well as the reopening of schools and businesses in a safe and effective manner, as stated in the press release.

Since the very early stages of the pandemic, the US emerged as a nation with the single highest toll of coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Monday, the United States' cumulative toll has surpassed 9.9 million cases and the death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 237,000, according to the latest data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

