Biden, Harris Virtually Tied in US Democratic Primaries - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hit his lowest number in the US presidential Primary race with Senator Kamala Harris trailing behind by just two percent after the latest round of primary debates, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

Biden has the support of 22 percent of voters while Harris secured 20 percent, according to the poll published on Tuesday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has 14 percent of the vote, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders with 13 percent of the vote and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with four percent. The remaining candidates have 3 percent or less, according to the survey.

In June, Quinnipiac poll had Biden enjoying 30 percent support, while Harris was at 7 percent.

"Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden. Biden's once commanding lead has evaporated," the agency's polling analyst Mary Snow said in a press release accompanying the survey.

The most recent poll was conducted from June 28 to July 1 among 554 Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. The margin of error is 5 percentage points.