UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Harris Virtually Tied In US Democratic Primaries - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:30 AM

Biden, Harris Virtually Tied in US Democratic Primaries - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hit his lowest number in the US presidential Primary race with Senator Kamala Harris trailing behind by just two percent after the latest round of primary debates, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

Biden has the support of 22 percent of voters while Harris secured 20 percent, according to the poll published on Tuesday.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has 14 percent of the vote, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders with 13 percent of the vote and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with four percent. The remaining candidates have 3 percent or less, according to the survey.

In June, Quinnipiac poll had Biden enjoying 30 percent support, while Harris was at 7 percent.

"Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden. Biden's once commanding lead has evaporated," the agency's polling analyst Mary Snow said in a press release accompanying the survey.

The most recent poll was conducted from June 28 to July 1 among 554 Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. The margin of error is 5 percentage points.

Related Topics

Snow Vote Mary Lead South Bend June July Democrats From Race

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

3 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

3 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.