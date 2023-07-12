Open Menu

Biden Has Been Clear That F-16s Should Be Transferred To Turkey - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been clear about his view that F-16 jets should be transferred to Turkey, and he will stay in close touch with Sen. Robert Menendez regarding his objections, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"President Biden has been clear about his view that those F-16s should be transferred. It is in our interest, it is in NATO alliance's interest, that Turkey get those planes. But we want to do that carefully and in consultation with the Congress, and Senator Menendez has an important voice in this, so we will continue to stay in close touch with him," Sullivan told CNN.

