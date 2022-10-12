Biden Has Begun Reevaluating US-Saudi Arabia Ties After OPEC+ Snub - Sullivan

US President Biden has already begun to reevaluate America's relationship with Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ group's move last week to cut oil production, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, though he refrained from offering specific details

"All I will say right now is that the president is in the process of reevaluation," Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Biden planned to consult widely, including closely with Congress upon its return.